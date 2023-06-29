Today

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 79F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.