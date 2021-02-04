The COVID-19 pandemic has turned life upside down for many, including high school students. In an effort to continue the annual tradition and instill some normalcy, the Pennsylvania Bar Association Statewide High School Mock Trial Competition will be held virtually this year, with 233 teams from 199 high schools across Pennsylvania set to compete this month in district and regional levels.
Sponsored by the PBA Young Lawyers Division, Pennsylvania’s mock trial program is now in its 38th year and is one of the largest in the nation.
Teams participating in the 2021 Statewide Mock Trial Competition are from the following local schools in Cameron, Elk, McKean and Potter counties: Brockway Area High School, Coudersport Jr./Sr. High School, Kane Area High School, Oswayo Valley High School, Otto Eldred High School, Port Allegany High School, Saint Mary’s Area High School and Smethport High School.
During the competition, eight-member student teams are given the opportunity to argue both sides of the case before a judge. The students, who play the roles of lawyers, witnesses, plaintiffs and defendants, are assisted by teacher coaches and lawyer advisors in preparing for competition. Lawyers and community leaders serve as jurors and sometimes judges for the mock trials. The juries determine the winners in each trial based on the teams’ abilities to prepare their cases, present arguments and follow court rules.
The district and regional levels of the competition will continue throughout February and March. At the conclusion of the local competitions, 16 high school mock trial teams will advance to the PBA Statewide Mock Trial Championships, March 26 and 27.
The winning team of the state championship will represent Pennsylvania in the national mock trial finals to be held virtually May 13 – 15.
This year’s hypothetical case, Estate of George Romero v. Ashley Williams, is a criminal trial to determine whether the defendant is guilty of murdering George Romero with a chemical the defendant prepared.
For more information about the 2021 PBA Statewide Mock Trial Championships and to read this year’s case, visit https://www.pabar.org/site/For-the-Public/Mock-Trial-Competition. Interested volunteers should contact the PBA’s Maria Engles at 800-932-0311, extension 2223.