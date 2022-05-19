Congratulations to Seneca Highlands SkillsUSA contestants who participated in the 2022 State competition in Hershey on April 6-8. Of the 18 students who attended the competition, six earned medals, including:

Ana Penick, a sophomore from Port Allegany, was awarded with a bronze medal for Restaurant Services.

Forester Smoker won a bronze medal for his Job Interview. Forester is a senior from Cameron County High School.

Hunter Dumire won a silver medal in the Job Skills Open competition.

The gold medalists included a three-person team of Seneca Highlands CTC Safety Committee members: Health Assistant student Olivia Rossman (Smethport), Networking student Meryk Ault (Port Allegany) and Culinary student Seth Benson (Port Allegany).

Additional competitors included:

Juniors Sophia Snowman and McKenzie Hurd and senior Karlie Benson, all from Coudersport for Promotional Bulletin Board.

Clarissa Moses, senior, Port Allegany, for Medical Assisting

Haley Durphy, senior, Smethport, for Early Childhood Education

Levi Culver, junior, Port Allegany, for Cyber Security

The Quiz Bowl team of Danielle Miller, senior, Galeton; Bryn Easton, senior, Port Allegany; Shakira Yoder, junior, Kane; Alliyah Penick, senior, Port Allegany; and Mikya Stake, junior, Port Allegany

SkillsUSA is a student organization that celebrates career readiness. It is based upon a framework, which combines personal, workplace and technical skills. Throughout the year, students work with their teachers and peers to build skills that can help propel them directly into the workforce or post secondary education.

The shops at the CTC include Heath Assistance, Homeland Security, Early Childhood Education, Networking, Culinary, Engineering, Automotive, Heavy Equipment Maintenance, Building Construction, and Welding. In these shops, the students not only learn how to perform the tasks specific to that trade, they also learn lifelong skills in leadership, civic mindedness, resume building, prioritization, communication and teamwork.

SkillsUSA is a forum in which select students can showcase these special skills on a much larger scale.

These students have overcome many challenges in preparing for the competition. The teams faced the special obstacle of attending different home school districts, as well as the challenge of attending CTC at different times. To prepare for their competitions, they had to collaborate with other shops, community members and teachers in the creation of their projects.

In addition, many of these students have jobs that have made adjustments to accommodate students in this event. This required added responsibility and planning on the part of the student. Students have worked hard to develop teamwork and leadership skills while at the CTC.