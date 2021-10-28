Saturday, Oct. 30
Coudersport — Parade lineup 2 p.m. on Water Street outside Gunzburger Building. Parade starts 3 p.m. ending at Courthouse Square for candy and prizes organized by Coudersport Rotary Club. Trunk-or-treat starts 4 p.m. on Southwest Street by the borough building. Trick-or-treat 6:30 p.m. until lights are extinguished.
Genesee — Trick-or-treat 5-7 p.m.
Roulette — Trunk-or-treat 5-6 p.m.; trick-or-treat 6-8 p.m.
Ulysses — Trunk-or-treat 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Old Country Market parking lot
Sunday, Oct. 31
Austin — Costume contest and parade 3-5 p.m. at Austin VFW Post 7810 for kids 12 and under. Trunk-or-treat 6-8 p.m. at Austin school parking lot. To participate, bring vehicle and goodies before 6 p.m. For more information, call 814-203-9419. Trick-or-treat 6-8 p.m. by porch light invitation.
Galeton — Trunk-or-treat at Galeton Library and outdoor trick-or-treat 6-8 p.m.