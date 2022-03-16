The Kane Area Logger Safety Committee will hold the 53rd Annual Logger & Sawmiller Safety Meeting on Tuesday, March 29, at the Johnsonburg Firehall in Johnsonburg. This event is the longest running safety meeting of its kind in the nation, featuring a full day of professional development, networking and information.
The theme for this year’s event is “Logger Trauma Survival Training,” presented by Tim Empperor of Northeast Timber Safety & Training Services. The day kicks off with a Pa. Sustainable Forestry Initiative class that offers four hours of continuing education credit to SFI participants.
This program reviews the basics of rendering trauma survival aid in a rural environment, with the bulk of training focused on hands-on team approach techniques and critical lifesaving decision-making — with emphasis on “Move or not move.” Content includes comparison of traditional first aid kits to rural trauma kits, forming a response team, scene assessment, team rescue exercises and more.
Pre-registration and an administrative fee of $20 payable to PA SFI are required for those seeking SFI continuing ed credit. Register for the class at www.sfiofpa.org/register. Loggers, foresters, sawmillers, and other forest professionals are encouraged to attend, as this is a great way to earn SFI CE credits in a very responsive and motivating atmosphere.
The evening program requires no pre-registration, and kicks off with an Exhibitor Expo at 4:30 p.m., followed by complimentary dinner at 5:30 p.m., and a safety presentation at 6:15 p.m. focused on the realities of rendering trauma survival aid in a rural environment, communicating location, and personal accountability in a rural workplace setting. Several program updates and door prize giveaways will round out the evening.
All loggers and forest professionals, and their families, are invited and welcomed to attend. If you have any questions, contact Nancy McCloskey at nmccloskey@manulife.com or Amy Shields at ashields@ahug.com.