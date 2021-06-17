The Lumber Heritage Region Diversity Research Study about the history of life in the forest products industry is now available.
It has long been reported the lumbering in the 19th and 20th centuries did not see diversity. This report proves that wrong. This easy-to-read report uncovers several stories about women and blacks serving in the industry.
The study is now available at: https://lumberheritage.org/discover/women-and-blacks-in-the-forest-products-industry/.
The research for this study was conducted by Hilary Folwell Jebitsch, Historical Researcher, over an 11-month period in the LHR’s 15-counties: Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Indiana, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Tioga and Warren.
The Lumber Heritage Region is a 15-county region in north west/north central Pennsylvania that accentuates the importance of the lumber industry for the past, present and future. The goal of the heritage region is to market its assets to potential visitors, to serve as a resource to the PA hardwood industry, and to keep the economic impact of the region in the forefront.
For more information, visit www.LumberHeritage.org.