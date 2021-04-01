The Lumber Heritage Region announced March 24 the appointment of four new members to the board of directors. This brings the number of board members to 15. The Lumber Heritage Region also announces the approval of board member Joshua Fox, Potter County resident, to vice president of the board.
The Lumber Heritage Region welcomes Colleen Hanson, Visit Potter-Tioga Visitors Bureau; Rachel Wolfel, North Central PA Regional Planning & Development Commission; Gary Lyons, Pennsylvania Grain Processing; and Mark Humburt, Summit Electrical Solutions, to the board of directors.
“We are excited to add such a diverse group to our board of directors.” LHR Executive Director Holly Komonczi said. “We needed someone from one of our tourism bureaus to fill a seat and Colleen stepped up. Rachel will be able to keep us up to date on the projects and opportunities at North Central Region Planning. In addition, we are adding two members from the forest products industry. This is a huge advantage as we continue to find ways to offer our support in this capacity. Gary and Mark are both anxious to roll up their sleeves and get involved in our projects.’
The Lumber Heritage Region is a 15-county region in North West/North Central Pennsylvania that accentuates the importance of the lumber industry for the past, present and future. The goal of the heritage region is to market its assets to potential visitors, to serve as a resource to the Pennsylvania hardwood industry, and to keep the economic impact of the region in the forefront.