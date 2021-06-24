The beloved Bark Peelers’ Festival will not return to the PA Lumber Museum this year.
The museum announced on its Facebook page June 11 that the 2021 festival will not commence as originally planned. However, the museum will still be open that weekend — Friday, July 2 through Sunday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The post said that vendors and other participants originally scheduled for the festival will be receiving letters in the mail with a refund of any deposits paid.
“Thank you for your continued support and patience as we persevere on the difficult journey of recovery from the effects of COVID-19. We are certainly planning for the return of Bark Peelers’ Festival in July 2022,” read the museum’s post.
For updates, follow the PA Lumber Museum at www.facebook.com/PALumberMuseum.