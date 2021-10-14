Lydia’s Country Store, which recently re-opened under new ownership, is the newest member of the Galeton Chamber of Commerce.
Located at 14 East Main Street, new owners Cheryl and Joe Polak say they’re pleased to be part of the Galeton community. The new store manager is Crystal Shutt. Lydia’s has a wide variety of unique home decorations, handcrafted items and Carhartt clothing, in addition to all natural products and specialty teas.
The Holiday Open House tradition will continue, 4-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, along with regular hours. Visit them on Facebook at Lydias Country Store.