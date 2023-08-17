Lyman Run State Park, Galeton, is offering a free family fishing program for all ages and abilities from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.
Pre-registration is required and limited to 20 people.
Fishing licenses are not required and all materials, including rods, reels and bait will be provided.
The program will consist of one hour of fishing instruction in the Schott Pavilion located in the park’s day use area.
Registrants and their DCNR instructors will then take a short walk to Lyman Lake to fish for two hours.
Anglers will have the opportunity to catch bluegill, crappie, perch, bass and trout.
To pre-register, visit events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/family_fishing_program_8276.
You can also call 814-435-5010 to pre-register for the event.