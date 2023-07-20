Children who are living with critical illnesses need the transformational power of a wish. Make-A-Wish needs Pennsylvania residents to make it happen by volunteering their time and compassion to assist with fulfilling wishes.
Make-A-Wish is hosting virtual information sessions on Wednesday, July 26 at 4:30 p.m., and Thursday, August 10 at 5 p.m. Interested parties should sign up via the volunteer inquiry form now, and the local Make-A-Wish office will reach out soon with next steps: wish.org/greaterpawv/vol.
To become a wish volunteer, individuals must be at least 21 years of age, pass a criminal background check and attend a training session.
As members of “wish teams,” volunteers are the faces of Make-A-Wish in their local communities. Working together, the “wish team” is assigned to a child in their area, meets with the family and aides in determining the most suitable wish for the child. Some volunteering may be done virtually.
Make-A-Wish volunteers are the backbones of life-changing wishes and bring much-needed hope and joy to wish kids in the local community. Become a catalyst of inspiration and join the wish granting volunteer team today.
For more information, contact Make-A-Wish Regional Manager Maggie O’Brien at mobrien@greaterpawv.wish.org or 570-341-9474.