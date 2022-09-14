A “Making $ense of Finance” veterans’ benefits event will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 in Port Allegheny, announced Sen. Cris Dush (R-25).
Sponsored by members of the PA Military Finance Alliance, the free event for veterans and their families seeks to help them strengthen their financial readiness through a series of noncommercial financial education workshops.
The event will feature sessions about what veterans need to know about the benefits and services available to them, how to make the most of veteran income and benefits and preventing and avoiding veteran-focused scams.
“The many systems of veterans benefits and services can be overwhelming, so engaging and communicating with veterans and their families about what’s available to them can help them navigate what can be a daunting processe,” said Sen. Dush.
“Our veterans have always been targets of scammers, and with the enactment of the PACT Act, there’s been an increase in scams focusing on veterans; anything we can do to educate and prepare veterans and their families will help reduce the risk to the benefits earned in service to our nation.”
This event includes lunch and parking and will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the Port Allegheny Veterans Memorial at 4743 Route 155 in Port Allegheny.
Register online for the event or call 717-783-4247.