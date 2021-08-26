As McKean County enters the second week of substantial-level COVID-19 transmission, masks are required when visitors S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library in Port Allegany.
All patrons age 3 and up inside the library are required to wear an appropriate nose and mouth covering mask regardless of vaccination status beginning Tuesday, Aug. 24. If someone cannot or will not wear a mask, the library staff is happy to assist them at the Library-To-Go Window facing the parking lot. Ring the wireless doorbell for service.
See https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view for more information on COVID transmission levels.