The best kept secret in Coudersport may be Bonnie Wood’s house on Ross Street. There, she cultivates a wide variety of vegetation for shade areas and sunny gardens as well as ground cover greenery.
“With all the rain this summer the plants have really grown,” said Wood. “The larger plants are not allowing the smaller plants to get sun so they need to be thinned out.”
Wood is a Master Gardener who has earned congressional recognition for her perennial flower gardens. She has worked at Sweden Valley Manor with people who are mobility-impaired. For her latest project, she’s sharing her skills with the Coudersport Arboretum.
If you have a question concerning gardening, consult Wood. She has a personal reference library where the answer to many horticulture dilemmas can be researched. She said she invites anyone to stop in, peruse the garden and have a chat with an expert who knows about all kinds of foliage.
On sale for donations are pink cone flowers, black eyed susans, daylilies, different varieties of coleus and hostas in all sizes. She also has different types of ground cover, such as sedum. All proceeds will go to Hemlock Springs, a 501c3 organization promoting arts and culture.