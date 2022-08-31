If you have an interest in gardening, a desire to learn more about horticulture and a commitment to your community, consider training to become a Master Gardener in Potter County.
The Penn State Extension in Potter County is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Penn State Master Gardener program. This program consists of a volunteer training course designed to provide home gardeners with information and skills necessary to share their experience and knowledge with others. Weekly classes will be held from October 2022 through March 2023.
Current projects for the Master Gardeners of Potter County include the Potter County Community Garden, the Garden Hotline and the Pollinator Demonstration Garden. Members also had an “Ask the Master Gardener” table at the Potter County Fair. The Master Gardeners also offered three workshops, with more in the schedule for 2023.
Participating in Master Gardener Basic Training is the first step in becoming a Master Gardener. Basic Training classes are designed to provide home gardeners with the information and skills necessary to serve as volunteers who share their experience and knowledge with others in their communities.
Classes are taught by Penn State Horticulture educators, program assistants and Master Gardeners from throughout Pennsylvania. Topics covered include: botany, plant propagation, insects and diseases, plant identification, vegetables, native plants, pruning, controlling pests safely and much more.
After completing Basic Training, volunteers move into the apprenticeship phase, working alongside other Master Gardeners to further increase their knowledge and gain valuable experience. To be considered for certification as Master Gardeners, apprentices are required to provide 50 hours of volunteer service. In subsequent years, Master Gardeners maintain their status by proving 20 hours of volunteer service and completing a minimum of 10 hours of continuing education training annually.
There is a program fee to cover the cost of training materials and expenses; financial aid is available upon request. Applications are being accepted through Sept. 30.
Information on becoming a Master Gardener is available at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/join. For more information or to ask questions, contact Leona Smith, Potter County Master Gardener coordinator, at 814-274-8540 extension 103 or email lds5520@psu.edu.