Derek Austin Matheson and Jennifer Ann Shelley officially announce their engagement. On Dec. 4, 2020 Derek proposed to Jennifer at Stan Hywet in Akron, Ohio with a few of their close friends nearby.
Their wedding date is set for July 9, 2022.
Derek Austin Matheson is the son of Jamie and Tina Matheson. He has one brother, Anthony Matheson, and a niece, Zoey Matheson. The prospective bridegroom grew up in Navarre, Ohio and attended Fairless High School (‘12), where he was an outstanding athlete.
Derek is currently employed by Universal Forest Products in Emlenton. He spends his free time officiating basketball, staying active at the gym, and playing video games. He is the grandson of Victoria Abshire and the late Gerald (Jerry) L. Rose, and the late Albert J. and Edna Matheson.
Jennifer Ann Shelley is the daughter of Joe and Amy Shelley. She has one sister, Samantha-Steve Weidner, and a nephew, Jackson Weidner. The bride-to-be grew up in Port Allegany and was a member of the softball and volleyball teams at Port Allegany High School.
She attended Thiel College where she studied early childhood education and special education, while playing volleyball. She graduated from Thiel in 2016, and started teaching at the Grove City School District upon graduation. She is in her fourth year teaching at Grove City, and obtained her master’s degree from Clarion University in 2020.
Jennifer is the granddaughter of Phyllis and the late Donald McNeil, and Robert Sr. and the late Julia Shelley.
The future Mr. and Mrs. Matheson currently reside together with their four cats in Grove City.