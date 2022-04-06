AGP – North America, a leading U.S. supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable glass packaging, has partnered with Prism Glass Recycling of Erie, the McKean County Conservation District, McKan Trucking, and RecycAll for a free glass recycling drop-off program in nine local communities.

Prism Glass Recycling launched a similar glass recycling program for Erie area residents in February 2021, which has grown to 19 locations across Erie County. Prism later expanded to offer commercial services, and together, both streams diverted a total of 375 tons of glass from the landfill in 2021.

Knowing the immediate proximity of Ardagh and materials processor RecycAll, Prism approached both in late summer 2021 to establish a county-wide drop-off program. McKan Trucking was immediately on board and the McKean County Conservation District soon followed, eager to help divert recyclable glass material from the landfill and into AGP – North America’s Port Allegany manufacturing facility.

“All of the facilities are literally within miles of each other, which is unique in the glass recycling industry,” said Laura Guncheon, vice president, Project Management at EMG, who spearheads the project for Prism and is a Port Allegany native. “Ardagh Glass Packaging’s manufacturing facility is an essential employer for the region and anything we can do collectively to keep them there and operating for another 125 years, we’ll do it.”

“We are thrilled that glass collected in McKean County can stay in McKean County for production and are honored the community is so passionate to help us in this endeavor,” said Brian Kristofic, director, Sustainability for AGP – North America. “This partnership will provide the cleanest glass possible, direct from color-separated containers only a few miles away, for new life as glass bottles and jars again and again. This is what a circular economy is all about.”

Glass co-mingled in single-stream/zero-sort curbside recycling programs across the nation has proven problematic for several reasons. Many waste/recycling haulers still accept glass in single-stream programs, but much of it ends up in the landfill or repurposed as an aggregate product such as road base.

Guncheon said, “This program offers McKean County residents a way to support each other and the local economy. There is likely only one or two degrees of separation between knowing someone who works at Ardagh, RecycAll or McKan. And the extra step of taking their glass to a drop off location instead of putting it at the curb helps to keep folks working.”

The program is branded as one of the Recycle for Pennsylvania efforts as the collection, aggregation, processing and manufacturing processes are all completed by Commonwealth companies.

McKean County drop-off stations require color-sorting, and all bins are separated and clearly labeled. Glass containers should be rinsed with caps and lids removed, and the labels may stay on.

Only bottles and jars for food, beverages, candles and perfumes are accepted.

Locations include:

Port Allegany Shop N Save, 50 W. Mill St.

Smethport Costa’s Hardware, 323 East Water St.

Eldred Borough Eldred Volunteer Fire Department, 6 Platt St.

Duke Center Otto Eldred High School, 143 R L Sweitzer Dr.

Kane Borough Save A Lot, 608 N Fraley St.

Kane Borough Haberberger Disposal, 111 Commons Alley

Wetmore Twp Wetmore Township Building, 318 Spring St.

Mt. Jewett Borough Maintenance Building, McClellan Ave.

Foster Twp Foster Township Municipal Building ,85 Tuna Cross Road

For more about Recycle for Pennsylvania, visit www.prismrecycling.com/mckean-county-drop-off-program. For additional information about Ardagh, visit www.ardaghgroup.com. For more information about the Glass Packaging Institute, visit www.gpi.org.