Today

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tonight

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High around 50F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.