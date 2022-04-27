McKean County launched the Act 152 Blight Demolition Program in 2021. This program provides grants to demolish blighted structures and is funded through a fee collected by the Recorder of Deeds Office when deeds and mortgages are recorded.
During the first year of the program, five buildings were demolished including one in the City of Bradford, two in Kane Borough, one in Port Allegany Borough and one in Wetmore Township. The total cost of these projects was $67,675.93 including $42,064.95 in Act 152 grant funding and $25,610.98 in local match provided by the property owner or local municipality.
Applications for the first round of 2022 Act 152 Blight Funding were recently reviewed by the McKean County commissioners, who have awarded funding for five Act 152 grants. The 2022 Act 152 grants include two projects in the City of Bradford, one project in Lewis Run Borough and two projects in Kane Borough.
The total cost of these projects is $53,035 including $39,572.50 in Act 152 grant funding and $13,462.50 in match provided by the property owner or local municipality.
The second round of 2022 Act 152 Blight Grant applications are currently being accepted for this grant and are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 20. These grants will be reviewed in early June 2022 with a goal of awarding grants in late June or early July. Grant guidelines and applications for both the municipal and private landowner programs are available at www.mckeancountypa.org or by contacting: Robert Veilleux, economic development liaison, at 814-887-3107 or raveilleux@mckeancountypa.org or Rick Fry, director of planning, at 814-887-2754 or rfry@mckeancountypa.org.