McKean County District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer announced the launch of a new website that gives people who use social networks and mobile devices an easier, more effective way to stay informed and help local law enforcement.
The new McKean County District Attorney’s Office website was developed in partnership with Crimewatch Technologies and is part of the Crimewatch Network (crimewatch.net). This online tool gives the public direct access to crime and public safety-related information happening in their community.
“We have joined Crimewatch as a way to share information with the public and to allow the public to share information with us. Both the City of Bradford Police as well as the McKean County Sheriff’s Department have joined Crimewatch and are having great success using this technology. It is important for us to keep the community informed. We will use the page to keep the public informed on current legal events, arrests, and other news in which the local community would be interested. It is another way the public can communicate with us,” said DA Shaffer.
Local residents and others interested in local news are strongly encouraged to visit McKeanDA.org to connect and/or can download Crimewatch mobile from the Apple App Store or Android App Store.
The new page allows people to receive email alerts regarding recent arrests and legal news; submit a tip to local law enforcement; “register” their camera and alarm systems so law enforcement knows to call on them if a crime occurs in their area that their camera may have captured; share information with others through social media, and get connected with resources and services.
For more information or to view the new McKean County District Attorney’s Office website visit McKeanDA.org.