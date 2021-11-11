A Seed to Supper Program, sponsored by the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of McKean County, is a beginning gardening program which includes garden planning, soil preparation, planting, maintenance and harvest.
The Penn State Extension Food, Families, and Health program offers food preparation and preservation classes as part of these classes.
All classes are free to qualified participants. Each participant will receive a course book, plants, seeds and related materials as available to plant at their own home or at a predetermined location (for example, a community garden site, if applicable).
Classes will be delivered either virtually or in person at various locations in the county.
To express an interest, or for more information, call 814-887-5613 ext. 208, or email gjw5260@psu.edu.