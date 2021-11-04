The McKean County Economic Development Office and the McKean County Industrial Development Authority are hosting a free Understanding Tax Exempt Financing Workshop.
The workshop will be taught by Tom Tupitza and Tim Wachter from Knox Law on Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the McKean County 911 Center Classroom located at 17175 Route 6, Smethport. The workshop is designed for non-profits, manufacturing firms and local governments who are planning capital improvement projects and are interested in exploring various financing options.
This workshop will provide a practical overview of tax-exempt financing opportunities from the viewpoints of borrowers in the nonprofit, governmental, and manufacturing sectors; banks; and economic development agencies. The workshop will cover what types of tax-exempt financing are available for which borrowers and how to compare the costs and benefits of tax-exempt financing to those of conventional financing. Presenters will also review private borrowing procedures through industrial development authorities and public borrowing procedures under the Local Government Unit Debt Act. Finally, the class will consider tax and securities law requirements, including the impact of new infrastructure legislation. There will be time for questions and answers.
There is no cost to attend this program, but participants are asked to pre-register by calling 814-887-3107 or by emailing raveilleux@mckeancountypa.org.