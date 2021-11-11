The McKean County Economic Development Office and the McKean County Industrial Development Authority are hosting a free Understanding Tax Exempt Financing Workshop. The workshop is designed for non-profits, manufacturing firms and local governments that are planning capital improvement projects and want to explore financing options.
The workshop will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 16th from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the McKean County 911 Center Classroom located at 17175 Route 6, Smethport. There is no cost to attend.
This workshop will provide a practical overview of tax-exempt financing opportunities from the viewpoints of borrowers in the nonprofit, governmental and manufacturing sectors; banks; and economic development agencies. The workshop will cover what types of tax-exempt financing are available for which borrowers and how to compare the costs and benefits of tax-exempt financing to those of conventional financing.
Presenters will also review private borrowing procedures through industrial development authorities and public borrowing procedures under the Local Government Unit Debt Act. Finally, the class will consider tax and securities law requirements, including the impact of new infrastructure legislation. There will be time for questions and answers.
The workshop will be taught by Tom Tupitza and Tim Wachter from Knox Law. Tupitza is the president of Knox Law, past president of the Pennsylvania Association of Bond Lawyers, and is active as bond counsel in tax exempt financing transactions. Wachter is a member of Knox Law’s Governmental, Public Finance, Bonds, Business and Tax Practice Groups and the lead for Knox Law Public Strategies.
Participants are asked to pre-register by calling 814-887-3107 or emailing raveilleux@mckeancountypa.org.