The McKean County Republican Committee will hold its Annual Spring Event on Thursday, April 7, at the Pennhills Club in Bradford.
The event will feature multiple candidates running for U.S. Senate, governor and lieutenant governor, along with Congressman Glenn Thompson and state Rep. Martin Causer.
The event begins with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by the program at 6 p.m. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. Cost is $30 per person with table sponsorships available.
RSVP by contacting Melissa Jo Smith at 814-596-8043 or melissajosmith5@aol.com before April 1.
Additional information available at www.mckeancountygop.org.