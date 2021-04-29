Governor Tom Wolf, on Earth Day, announced $459,823 in Environmental Education Grants to 51 projects addressing environmental justice, climate change, and water quality. Eighty-eight percent of grant funds will support projects that engage youth and adults living and/or working within Environmental Justice areas.
Grants were awarded by the Department of Environmental Protection to schools, institutions, conservation districts, and environmental and community organizations. Thirty-four local projects received mini grants of up to $3,000. Sixteen projects with a broad or statewide reach received general grants of up to $20,000 and one project, designed to engage students and teachers at the local, state and national levels, received a grant of $80,219.
The grants program prioritizes projects that:
- Educate and engage disadvantaged communities in developing meaningful solutions that address environmental and public health issues;
- Educate the public on emissions reduction, energy conservation, renewable energy and climate adaptation; and
- Educate local officials, business owners, homeowners and the general public about reducing point and nonpoint source pollutions, watersheds, abandoned mine drainage, cold water habitats and other aspects of water quality.
Projects funded in McKean County include:
- McKean County Conservation District: Implement an environmental education series for elementary through high school students, connecting local forests with protecting and improving watersheds. ($3,000)
- Pennsylvania State University: Educational series, including interactive, standards-based lessons and educational games that teach about local and global impacts of our changing climate. ($3,000)