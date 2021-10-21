Ryan Clouser of Coudersport and Aden Froah of Lakewood, N.Y. are each a recipient of a $1,000 Frederick J. Moricca III Memorial Scholarship.
Clouser graduated from Coudersport Area Jr./Sr. High School and is attending Rochester Institute of Technology. He is pursuing a degree in civil engineering technology.
Froah graduated from Southwestern Central High School and is attending Alfred State. He is pursuing a degree in surveying engineering technology.
E&M Engineers and Surveyors, PC, Bradford, present the scholarships in memory of Frederick J. Moricca II, a licensed land surveyor in Pennsylvania and New York. In his lifetime, Moricca was the president of the local chapter of the Pennsylvania Society of Land Surveyors and was a huge advocate for promoting the land surveying and civil engineering professions to young people who were considering higher education studies.
Moricca died unexpectedly on March 19, 2018. The intent of the scholarship is that his professional legacy will be carried on. The purpose of the scholarship is to encourage high school students to pursue a career in the field of civil engineering or land surveying.