Coudersport, PA (16915)

Today

Rain, heavy at times early. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain, heavy at times early. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.