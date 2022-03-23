On Tuesday, March 15, the Coudersport Area Ministerium presented a check for $3,500 to the Food Pantry operated by the Coudersport Christian & Missionary Alliance Church.
The ministerium is made up of ministers and clergy from the area, representing various congregations and Christian communities.
The goal of the ministerium is to bring people of faith together for prayer, reflection, and to raise awareness of and support for the marginalized in this community.
The funds raised by the ministerium are distributed to local groups and organizations to provide monetary assistance to those in need.
In addition, the ministers and clergy offer spiritual guidance, sacramental prep, pastoral counseling, and are available to answer any questions about the Christian faith and the hope, life, and salvation that is found in Jesus Christ.
Shared events have included Advent and Lenten luncheons, Stations of the Cross, and Christian Movie viewings at the Coudersport movie theater. These activities are usually free of charge and a free will offering is taken up for the marginalized.
The Food Pantry is located at 1 Alliance Avenue in Coudersport, and is open each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
To find out more about the Food Pantry or if you would like to volunteer, visit http://www.coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or call 814-274-8661.