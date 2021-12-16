Every December, a parade of men and women arrive at the Harrison Valley Community Center carrying bags full of toys. Instead of red coats, they wear leather jackets. And instead of a sleighs with reindeer, they roar through town on motorcycles.
The Americans Eagles Motorcycle Club of Ulysses delivered the contents of their annual Christmas toy drive to the Community Center on Sunday, Dec. 5. There to accept the toys was Charlene Smith of the Salvation Army of Potter County, which distributes the toys to families in the Northern Potter School District.
In addition to collecting tons of toys, the club held a pork raffle that generated $8,000 for the Salvation Army. In turn, the Salvation Army presented the club with a certificate of appreciation for all they do to help others.
“These two organizations have partnered for many years to help provide for the less fortunate. This is only possible through the donations of people who care about others,” said Lucille Morseman of the Salvation Army. “The generous outpour of donations from these communities is like none other. Thank you to every person who participated to make a child’s Christmas a little warmer, a little healthier and a little happier.”