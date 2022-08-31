Using the responses that the public recently submitted to the prompt “____________ Builds Our Community,” eight brightly-colored murals are now being created to hang on the fencing at Dickinson Center’s downtown St. Marys construction site located across from The Diamond and along Market Street.
“The Dickson Center x ECCOTA Project” is a public art collaboration between Dickinson Center, Inc, which is an affiliate of Journey Health System, and Elk County Council on the Arts.
The public’s responses include words and phrases such as “sharing ideas,” “caring,” “creativity,” “hope,” “strong women,” “coming together,” “education,” “faith,” “public library,” “forgiveness,” “growth,” “smashing through stigmas and stereotypes,” “love,” “teamwork,” “celebration,” “intellect,” “kindness,” and dozens more.
“The Dickson Center x ECCOTA Project” was conceived in early 2022 and is being spearheaded by DCI board members Abbi Peters and John Schlimm and ECCOTA’s Executive Director Sara Frank, along with the larger staffs and teams at both of these local, community-based organizations.
“Having a historic part of our downtown transitioned into something new, especially on the heels of the convent also being razed last year, has been very challenging for our community,” said Schlimm. “As an artist and mental health advocate, I am very excited that this collaboration between Dickinson and ECCOTA will allow me and my fellow-St. Marys residents the opportunity to begin engaging again with this cherished downtown space in a fresh, colorful, and inspiring new way.”
Sara Frank is designing the eight word-art murals.
“It has been fun to rearrange all of the submissions, both images and words, into vibrant designs,” said Frank. “The gradient design and textures add interest to the large text that will be highly visible to passersby.”
“The Dickinson Center x ECCOTA Project” community art murals will debut during Fall Fest weekend in downtown St. Marys, Sept. 16 to 18, and remain installed throughout the new building’s construction.