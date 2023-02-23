Potter County Commissioner Nancy J. Grupp has announced her intentions to run for re-election on the Republican ballot in the May 16 Primary Election.

During her first term in office she served as the chair of the board of commissioners, county Salary Board and county Retirement Board.

She has served in an unpaid capacity as Potter County director of Emergency Services, saving the county thousands of dollars each year and is a member of the county’s Aging Advisory Board.

During her tenure, Grupp has also spearheaded improvements in county operations, including technology upgrades and updates to personnel and human resources policies.

She was also chosen by her peers to chair the executive board of the regional community and economic development agency, North Central Regional Planning and Development Commission.

Some of the current board’s accomplishments under her leadership have included:

Creating programs during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to support small businesses along with fire and ambulance services and other non-profits that were negatively impacted during the shutdown.

Facilitating COVID relief grants to those significantly impacted in the hospitality industry, many of which would not have survived without those funds.

Adoption of a countywide Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance ordinance, making available county tax breaks for businesses building or expanding operations to create jobs and support economic development.

Improving services for Potter County veterans by expanding the Veterans Affairs Director position to full-time, giving military veterans much-needed assistance in accessing the benefits and services to which they are entitled.

Supporting a collaborative effort to bring cost-free transportation to veterans who require rides to medical appointments.

Repurposing federal grant revenue totaling more than $500,000 to support infrastructure projects in Genesee, Galeton and Ulysses to date.

Fiscal responsibility has been a high priority for the board under Grupp’s leadership. While improving services in multiple ways, the board has not raised real estate taxes, which she considers a major accomplishment.

Grupp is a lifelong resident of Potter County, has 30 years of experience working in the finance industry, and has served as a township auditor and secretary/treasurer, as well as president for the Potter County Township Officials Association. She and her husband, Lynn, live in Coudersport.

“Rather than engaging in extreme politics, if re-elected I pledge to continue to bring common sense leadership to Potter County. Thank you for your support,” Grupp said.