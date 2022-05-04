Four new members were inducted in to the National Art Honor Society at the Austin Area School during their annual induction ceremony. New members include Shaylynn Nichols, Ella Brewer, Savannah Horton and Kendyl Welsh. The new inductees join current members President Carly Cooney, Vice President Landyn Valenti, Secretary Rachel Zeaman and Treasurer Rebecca Zeaman.
The purpose of the NAHS is to inspire and recognize those students who have shown ability in art. Membership in to the NAHS signifies students have consistently demonstrated the highest qualities in art scholarship, character, and service. In exemplifying these qualities, students are making a valuable contribution to their school, community and future.
Katie Rees and Isabella Rees served as ushers for the event.