Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.