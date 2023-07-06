This year’s Eliot Ness Fest Parade is going to be one for the books – and there’s still time for you to be a part of it. This is anything but a run-of-the-mill parade. There will be prizes, entertaining antics and a dramatic finale that is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
It steps off on Water Street at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15, and progresses up Main Street into the festival’s epicenter at the courthouse square.
“We first set out to make it more entertaining,” explained Greg Brink, parade chair for the Eliot Ness Fest Committee. “Then we were able add an audience participation element. And, finally, we added a ‘surprise’ grand marshal to lead our parade and a very fitting finale.”
Anyone who wants to join in on the fun has several options and there is no registration fee. Cash prizes will be awarded for best-dressed man, woman and child in a Roaring ‘20s theme – gangster, flapper, G-man and more. Another popular category is best-decorated ATV.
Registrants are asked to use their imagination, with bonus points awarded for those who best match the Eliot Ness Fest themes. Local clubs/organizations, businesses and owners of vintage cars and emergency service vehicles are also welcome. Advance registration is required. Line up will be on Water Street starting at 3 p.m. For more information, email moops03.gb@gmail.com.
Eliot Ness Fest, held July 14-16 in downtown Coudersport, celebrates the career of the famous American crimefighter who lived out his final days in Coudersport. His 1950s book “The Untouchables¡” was written in Coudersport, spawning a popular TV series, blockbuster movie and an enduring American legend.
For details on the festival, visit eliotnessfest.com or the Eliot Ness Fest page on Facebook.