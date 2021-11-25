The Galeton Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes a new business at 15 West Street — Ethel’s This and That. Owner Ethel Zeller of Gaines said she is very excited to serve locals and visitors alike.
The shop hosts vendors displaying various items, including an array of gifts, handmade items, helium balloons and cemetery pieces such as gravestone saddles, picks and crosses.
Zeller also has many years of experience in floral arranging and offers two worldwide flower delivery service – Teleflora and BloomNet. In addition to fresh flowers and arrangements, she will be carrying seasonal flowers such as Christmas poinsettias and lilies at Easter time.
Floral deliveries in Galeton and surrounding areas are available. Ethel can be reached at the shop at 814-433-2400 or 607-654-8301.