Nine small business owners in the Pennsylvania Wilds region are working their way through a course meant to inspire and grow their businesses.
The program started on April 14 as the entrepreneurs, representing nine different businesses from across the PA Wilds, gathered in Williamsport to kick off the 2022 PA Wilds PACE program, a five-week professional development course designed to help scale rural businesses.
PACE stands for Plan, Accelerate, Commit and Expand. The program is being offered by the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc. through a partnership with the Covation Center in Williamsport.
All the participating businesses are members of the Wilds Cooperative of PA, a regional network of about 400 businesses and organizations that is managed by the PA Wilds Center. Members are able to participate in the PA Wilds PACE Program, valued at $2,500, at no cost thanks to funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Participants in the 2022 cohort include: Lisa Conklin Conn of Conklin Studio Pottery (McKean County), Julie Mader of Artwork by Julie Mader (McKean County), Sue Morris of Sue’s Salves (Clinton County), Stephanie Distler of Stephanie Distler Artisan Jewelry (Elk County), Karen Heltzel of Moments in Time Studio (Warren County), Rachel Courtney of Sugar Mama’s Appalachian Maple (Tioga County), Rhianna Speck of Side Door Soap & Sundry Co. (Lycoming County), Niccole St. Laurent of St. Laurent Pottery (Jefferson County), and Joshua Smith of Valley Glass Art (Elk County).
Following the kick-off event, participants will meet twice weekly for another four weeks of programming – meeting remotely via zoom and Mighty Networks for the first three weeks before coming together again the final week for an immersive two-day conclusion event in Kane in mid-May.
Learn more about the PA Wilds PACE Program, the program participants and the Wilds Cooperative of PA at wildscopa.org/wco-pace-program/.