Coudersport Area School District passed its budget for the 2021/2022 school year with no tax increase.
The budget with expenditures of $14,553,830 and millage rate of 42.84 mills was passed at the school board’s meeting Monday, June 14, according to Superintendent Drew Kyle.
With revenue of $14,132,954, the district is looking to make up the deficit by using $700,000 out of its fund balance, said Kyle.
Also as part of the budget passed, the district will add two pre-K classrooms starting next school year. Kyle said the district has applied for a Pre-K Counts Grant for $230,000 to help cover the program. Registration information will be released to families soon.
The district will say goodbye to High School Principal Steve Mongillo, who is retiring effective June 30 after 11 years at the school. The district is advertising to fill the position.
“I have appreciated the opportunity to work with Steve and I think he’s done an awesome job, particularly during the pandemic,” said Kyle.
Following discussions with the district staff union at Monday’s meeting, Kyle released the following statement:
Several facts were misrepresented by union leadership during public comment at the June 14, 2021 board meeting. The district was shocked that the union leadership went public with negotiations without warning while the parties were participants in the state mediation process. In an effort to be fair to the negotiation process I did not want to comment in a public meeting about ongoing negotiations because the parties had been negotiating in a traditional manner and not in public. However, the district understands how members of the support staff could be frustrated given the association leadership’s misrepresentation of these negotiations publicly and in response I contacted our district solicitor to see what type of response could be made on behalf of the district, and to clarify for our support staff members. Below are several facts that the community and all support staff members should be aware of:
1. Negotiations started in March of 2020 with 23 issues on the table.
2. By November of 2020 we had signed temporary agreements between the union and district on 11 of those 23 issues.
3. We had verbally agreed upon the remainder of the issues except Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) language.
4. On May 11, 2021 the district and the support staff had a mediation session scheduled. This was unilaterally cancelled and not rescheduled by the union.
5. The parties have agreed verbally to a pay increase for all support staff employees.
6. The parties have agreed verbally to an insurance plan for all eligible support staff employees.
7. The offered insurance plan is the same that all other eligible employees receive, but includes more generous contributions into the employees’ health savings accounts.
8. The district’s current FMLA proposal is more advantageous to employees than federal law requires.
9. The district maintains that it is willing to implement previously negotiated raises effective on the date that a signed contract is ratified.
10. After a contract is ratified the district will provide the negotiated enhanced healthcare benefits during the next enrollment period.
11. The superintendent and the business manager will make themselves available to answer any questions members of the support staff may have on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 3 p.m.
12. The district is and always has been available to negotiate.