The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation is seeking nominations for its 2022 Annual Parks and Forests Awards which recognize the exemplary programs, services, staff and volunteers that have made a positive impact on the state’s parks and forests.
The nomination form can be found at https://ppff.events/2022-annual-awards. Nominations are due Dec. 15 and will then be reviewed by a panel of PPFF board members and special guests. Awards will be announced in May. Award ceremony details are to be determined.
The award categories for public nomination include:
- Park of the Year — To recognize a park’s exemplary or innovative work in any or all of the following: customer service; education, programming or recreation; stewardship of the natural, cultural or historic assets; and/or accommodation of special needs of visitors.
- Forest of the Year — To recognize a forest district for its innovative and exemplary work in both forest management and recreation for a wide range of activities.
- Volunteerism Awards — Up to three awards per year are given for recognition of achievements made by individuals, volunteer groups or PPFF chapters.
- These awards honor those who have made a lasting, positive impression on the park or forest that they serve through Volunteerism, Improvement projects, or Education.
Awards not available for public nomination will also be presented to awardees selected by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation board.
- Cliff Jones Keystone Legacy Award — For an outstanding contribution to the protection and/or enhancement to the park and forest system in Pennsylvania.
- Joseph Ibberson Government Award — To recognize the stewardship work of Pennsylvania’s state park and state forest systems.
- President’s Award — To recognize outstanding citizens or businesses who have made an impact in protecting open space, conservation, outdoor recreation or volunteerism.
Find out more at paparksandforests.org or at https://ppff.events/2022-annual-awards.