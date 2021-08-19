The United Way of the Bradford Area, Inc. will hold an informational meeting for non-profit organizations looking for funding in the 2022 calendar year. The meeting, referred to as Agency Breakfast, will be held Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. via Zoom Conference.
If you are currently or are interested in becoming a funded agency of the United Way of the Bradford Area, you will need to make arrangements to attend this informational meeting or have a representative withhold attendance on your agency’s behalf.
Applications will be discussed and information regarding the campaign and the future funding cycles will be shared.
If you have any questions, call Sarah Lonzi, executive director, at 814-368-6181 or by email at sarah.lonzi@uwbanews.org.