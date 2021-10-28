Northern Potter Middle School will host its 6th Annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All money raised from the event goes toward the cost of the students’ field trip.
More than 40 vendors will sell everything from wood crafts and quilted items to stained glass and jewelry, along with some direct sales vendors. Chili, hot dogs and a variety of baked goods will be available for purchase.
There will also be a chance auction; tickets are $5 for a sheet of 25 for the regular auction or $10 for a sheet of 10 tickets for larger valued items. The drawings will begin at approximately 2 p.m.
Guests should park in the student parking lot at the east end of the middle and high school building at 763 Northern Potter Rd., Ulysses, along Route 49. Follow signs to the entrance.