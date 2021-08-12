The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission is updating the region’s Long-Range Transportation Plan.
The plan, called Integrated Mobility 2050, is a federally-required planning document that addresses all forms of transportation and serves as a blueprint for the region’s long-term transportation needs over a 20-year timeframe. It is updated every five years and is developed collaboratively with the public, regional transportation stakeholders and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The commission serves as staff support to the North Central Rural Planning Organization, which will adopt the plan next June. The commission has established a site online where plan elements can be reviewed: https://ncrpo-lrtp-2050-northcentral.hub.arcgis.com/.
In updating the LRTP, the commission will continue convening virtual listening sessions across the region this fall to gather input. Want to stay updated on the Integrated Mobility 2050 Initiative? By following this initiative, you will receive updates about new events, surveys and tools that you can use to help the area achieve the goals.
Readers can access other plans and documents related to the commission’s transportation program at https://rpo.ncentral.com.