Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.