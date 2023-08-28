The North Country Voices is a community chorus located in Coudersport that includes singers from the surrounding area. The group is inviting additional members to join.
North Country Voices is comprised of soprano, alto, tenor and bass voices and it performs both sacred and secular music. The next scheduled program is the Christmas Concert December 2023. Rehearsals are held every Thursday evening. The startup date for the first rehearsal is Thursday, Sept. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 601 North Main St., Coudersport.
This is a well-established choral group with experienced singers at its core. If you enjoy singing, can make a commitment to attending rehearsals and wish to share a musical experience with dedicated musicians who work toward a polished performance, you are invited to join.
It is not essential that singers be able to read music. Rehearsal soundtracks are available to help each person learn his or her voice part.
Contact the choral director Gloria Richardson at 814-260-9034 with any questions.