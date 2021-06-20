The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission has partnered with Atlas Community Studios, a firm specializing in strategic planning and place-based economic development, and Broad Ripple Strategies to create a new Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and Resiliency Plan.
In response to an evolved economic landscape as a result of COVID-19, North Central’s new CEDS and Resiliency Plan will address the region’s development and growth, identify economic vulnerabilities and opportunities, and strategize short-term recovery as well as long term resiliency.
Through this process, residents of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter counties will work with Atlas to highlight opportunities for individual growth and stability within a broader regional strategy and a greater potential for long-term viability. This community input and engagement process will present in several different formats, including public input sessions, an online public survey, focus groups, and targeted one-on-one interviews.
The week of June 21st, the Atlas team will visit each of the six counties and meet with community members to identify assets and understand how they can be used to inform and develop locally-grown strategies that will guide regional economic development, encourage partnerships and collaboration, and improve economic outcomes and overall quality of life throughout the region.
Public input sessions will be available for in-person participation and virtual participation. The full schedule of public input sessions are:
- Jefferson County - Tuesday, June 22, 9 a.m., The Foundry, 45 W. Main St., Reynoldsville.
- Cameron County - Tuesday June 22, 5 p.m ., Emporium Borough Council Room , 421 North Broad St., Emporium.
- Elk County - Wednesday June 23, 9 a.m., The Community Education Center , 4 Erie Ave., Suite 200, St. Marys.
- McKean County - Wednesday June 23, 5 p.m. , Kane Area Community Center , 46 N Fraley St., Kane.
- Potter County - Thursday June 24, 8:30 a.m. , Gunzburger Building , 1 2nd St., Coudersport.
- Clearfield County - Thursday June 24, 11 a.m., PSU Launch Box , 2 East Long Ave., DuBois.
If you are unable to make the commute or the session in your county doesn’t fit your schedule, you can share your thoughts via the available ZOOM option. Registration for the six public input events is live and will be available until the last event on June 24. For more information about the CEDS process, locations for in-person events, or to register for a public visioning, visit the project website, https://northcentralpaceds.com/.
The final deliverable for the six-county region will be an accessible, interactive website featuring a regionally-owned guide to economic prosperity and resilience for North Central Pennsylvania.