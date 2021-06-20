Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 62F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.