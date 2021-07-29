Northern PA Regional College (NPRC) is announcing its fall 2021 semester courses, and registration is open now.
Nearly 30 courses are being offered including: Introduction to Psychology, Introduction to Criminal Justice, Public Speaking, Microeconomics, Principles of Marketing and Accounting I, to name just a few. These courses are part of six associate degrees – Applied Technology, Business Administration, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education, Liberal Studies and Social Sciences.
However, if someone is not interested in pursuing an associate degree at this time, they can choose the course or courses they need for personal or professional development or take courses to transfer towards a degree program at another regional college or university.
These courses are perfect for recent high school graduates, mid-career adults seeking to advance in their career or begin a new one, and current high school juniors and seniors who meet eligibility requirements and want to earn college credits while still in high school.
This program is designed to be affordable, with state funding helping to keep tuition costs low. Students with a high school diploma or GED pay just $185 per credit. Current high school students pay just $60 per credit. Financial aid and scholarship opportunities are available.
These courses will be offered at the Education Council’s Coudersport office, as well as additional locations throughout northwest and north central Pennsylvania. Instructors teach classes live (real-time), and interactive television (ITV) allows all students to simultaneously view and interact with each other.
The registration deadline for fall semester is August 13, and classes start August 18th.
For more information or to register, contact Admissions at admissions@rrcnpa.org or call 814-230-9010.