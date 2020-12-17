Dear Santa Clause,

My name is Danzyg. I am 8 Years old. I live in Ulysses, PA. This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me: Boat (drawing), transformer, tablet. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Danzyg B.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas I would like an RC Car. I cant wait for you to eat my coocies.

Love

Aubree E.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been really good this year. For Christmas I wuld like Pokemon and candy and vmax. Tell Rudolph I sed Hi. Pls look on the back love

Hunter C.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas I would like a peanut Ball, slime, a Barbie skipper stroller with a car seat that you take off. Have a safe trip. I will set out cookies.

Love,

Ainsley M.

Dear Santa,

Hou are you? I have been a good boy. For Christmas I would like a pogostik, and to Nerfguns, and a stickyhand.

Love,

Cayden J.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas I would like a stress ball, discovery kids dig, and scruff a loves please. See you soon. I’ll make sure to leave out the cookies and milk. The milk will be in the fridge.

Love,

Kaydence B.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a hachmale and wila whisher. I really really what to see you so much Santa. I hope the raindeer are good and elfa. See you soon Santa. I hope you have a good trip on Chrstmas night.

Love,

Lizzie T.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been really good th year. For Christmas I would like dinosaur toy and a pet. How are the Elfs? How are the Reindears? I will leave Carrots for the Reindear.

Love,

Carter M.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a hover board, a cat stroller, a dog halter. Have a safa chrip.

Love

Paisley H.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a tractor and a green car. I will make sure to leave you lots of cookies.

Love,

Hayden R.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like some stuffed animals please, school stuff, and pantings. Have a safe trip. I will leave some cookies and milk.

Love,

Kinley K.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a baby cat and all vgx’s of all cards please, I hope you don’t get hurt on your way. I will leave milk with cookis

Love,

Michael S.

Dear Santa,

How are you, I have been a good girl I would like LOL staf and a hew dog, and spris me. I will lay out cookys. I hop you have a niss crimis.

Love,

Avalee J.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been a good girl for Christmas I wont a real Growing baby boll.

Love

Emma H.

Dear Santa,

Hi! What is your favorite kind of cookie? Thank you for the soccor goal. This year I would like me very own 22.

Thank You,

Jake D.

