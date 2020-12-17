Dear Santa Clause,
My name is Danzyg. I am 8 Years old. I live in Ulysses, PA. This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me: Boat (drawing), transformer, tablet. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Danzyg B.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas I would like an RC Car. I cant wait for you to eat my coocies.
Love
Aubree E.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been really good this year. For Christmas I wuld like Pokemon and candy and vmax. Tell Rudolph I sed Hi. Pls look on the back love
Hunter C.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas I would like a peanut Ball, slime, a Barbie skipper stroller with a car seat that you take off. Have a safe trip. I will set out cookies.
Love,
Ainsley M.
Dear Santa,
Hou are you? I have been a good boy. For Christmas I would like a pogostik, and to Nerfguns, and a stickyhand.
Love,
Cayden J.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas I would like a stress ball, discovery kids dig, and scruff a loves please. See you soon. I’ll make sure to leave out the cookies and milk. The milk will be in the fridge.
Love,
Kaydence B.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a hachmale and wila whisher. I really really what to see you so much Santa. I hope the raindeer are good and elfa. See you soon Santa. I hope you have a good trip on Chrstmas night.
Love,
Lizzie T.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been really good th year. For Christmas I would like dinosaur toy and a pet. How are the Elfs? How are the Reindears? I will leave Carrots for the Reindear.
Love,
Carter M.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a hover board, a cat stroller, a dog halter. Have a safa chrip.
Love
Paisley H.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a tractor and a green car. I will make sure to leave you lots of cookies.
Love,
Hayden R.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like some stuffed animals please, school stuff, and pantings. Have a safe trip. I will leave some cookies and milk.
Love,
Kinley K.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a baby cat and all vgx’s of all cards please, I hope you don’t get hurt on your way. I will leave milk with cookis
Love,
Michael S.
Dear Santa,
How are you, I have been a good girl I would like LOL staf and a hew dog, and spris me. I will lay out cookys. I hop you have a niss crimis.
Love,
Avalee J.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been a good girl for Christmas I wont a real Growing baby boll.
Love
Emma H.
Dear Santa,
Hi! What is your favorite kind of cookie? Thank you for the soccor goal. This year I would like me very own 22.
Thank You,
Jake D.