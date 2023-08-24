Northern Pennsylvania Regional College is launching a free opportunity for Cameron County residents to become an Emergency Medical Responder. The course is available to non-Cameron County residents for a fee.
The class will begin Monday, Sept. 11 and will continue each Monday and Wednesday from 5-9 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 6. It will be held at the Emporium Volunteer Fire Department.
This course is funded by the Cameron County Commissioners. Becoming an Emergency Medical Responder is a position with few barriers to entry that can help get someone started in the public safety field. According to projections, the Emergency Medical Responder field will experience a growth rate of 15 percent through the year 2026.
Students will be introduced to various lifesaving skills and basic medical and trauma care. After successful completion of this course, participants will be eligible to take the national registry exam for Emergency Medical Responders. Currently, NPRC has a 70 percent pass rate of the exam.
“NPRC recognizes the fact that costs can be a barrier to training,” said NPRC Vice President of Workforce Development Adam Johnson. “NPRC has launched a program to offer low or no cost EMS training programs throughout its 10-county region. The first of these training programs is this opportunity in Cameron County. We are grateful for the Cameron County Commissioners and the Emporium Volunteer Fire Department’s support to help fill this need for trained public safety professionals in Cameron County.”