Northern Pennsylvania Regional College announces the appointment of Youngsville native, Ms. Jennifer Cummings-Tutmaher, to the position of Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Outreach. Cummings-Tutmaher brings experience and passion to her new position. Beginning as a college Resident Assistant at Slippery Rock University, Cummings-Tutmaher has steadily increased her expertise in higher education through a series of positions in student services. Cummings-Tutmaher brings over 20 years of experience in higher education and private business as she assumes her new responsibilities at NPRC.
Her tenure with NPRC began as the College’s first Administrative Assistant to the President and Board of Trustees in September 2017. In spring of 2018, as the college grew more rapidly, she stepped into the position of Director of Enrollment and Student Success, later retitled Director of Student Services, a role that saw her build the Department of Student Services from the ground up. She remained in this position until this recent appointment, beginning on May 16, 2022.
“I couldn’t be more excited for Jen in her new role as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Outreach,” said President Susan Snelick.
“She has proven to be such a valuable asset to NPRC over the years, and I know that she will continue to excel. Her steadfast dedication to the College and our students is irreplaceable.”
Prior to her tenure at NPRC, she spent time at Lewis-Clark State College, Northeastern Junior College, Fort Hays State University, and Wayne State College serving in various capacities, including roles in residence life and as adjunct faculty. Later, she became the Vice President for Sales and Marketing and the Chief Product Officer for College Products in Sioux City, Iowa. Cummings-Tutmaher returned home to northwestern Pennsylvania in 2017, the same year she began her tenure at NPRC.
A native of Youngsville, Pennsylvania, and a graduate of Youngsville Jr./Sr. High school, she holds a Bachelor of Science in English Writing from Slippery Rock University and a master’s degree in Educational Administration — Higher Education from Fort Hays State University. As she continues working in the new position, she notes, “It is an honor and privilege to serve the residents in northern Pennsylvania by bringing higher education directly to the communities in which we all live. Our area is full of talented residents who benefit from the opportunity to take affordable classes that will help them earn degrees and certificates. Northern Pennsylvania Regional College pairs quality education with a personalized experience for the students. I am beyond proud to be able to contribute to leading this ground-breaking college, our communities, and the residents we serve toward growth and success.”
