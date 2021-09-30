The Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center foundations will host “A Girl’s Night IN!” on Oct. 7
The event is being live streamed for the second year, in lieu of the long standing “A Girl’s Night Out” which was held annually at the Seneca Allegany Casino.
All proceeds from the event will benefit local cancer care at BRMC and OGH. In 2020, the oncology offices in Olean and Bradford had 3,484 visits and 14,617 chemotherapy procedures; 229 patients received 4,400 treatments at the Mildred Milliman Radiation Medicine Center, a premier affiliate of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
“When we started planning the event, we realized the uncertainty of the pandemic made the live streaming version our best option. We had a great response with last year’s event and we’re hoping for the same support this year,” according to Steve Jackson, president, OGH Foundation, and Stacy Williams, executive director, Bradford Hospital Foundation.
The event will feature a variety of ways for people to participate. For $35, participants can pre-order dinner from local restaurants to dine in or take home and enjoy. They will also receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a weekend getaway at the Lodge at Glendorn.
The second way to participate includes bidding on online auctions which will be available until 7 p.m., Oct. 7. There is no cost to preview auction items. Lastly, the public is invited to tune in from the comfort of their homes Oct. 7 starting at 6 p.m. The live stream event will feature live music with “Not Norman,” guest speaker, Dr. Jill Owens, and a live handbag auction.
For more information, or to register, visit brmcoghgni21.givesmart.com, text BRMCOGHGNI to 76278 or call 716-375-7377.