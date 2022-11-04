John S. Wade, an old veteran, died at his home in Eulalia township at 2 o’clock Sunday. Some time ago he had a stroke of paralysis and another Sunday caused his death. He was born in Elmira in 1843. He bore a good army record, which was as follows: Entered the service at Coudersport on the 26th day of April, 1861, as private in Company H, 1st Pa., Sixth artillery. Commending with the battle of Drainesville, Va., he took part in the engagements of Yorktown, Williamsport, Seven Pines, Fair Oaks and the Seven Days Fight. He was discharged at Washington, D.C., but re-enlisted and was transferred to Battery H from Company E, same regiment, and appointed corporal, which position he held when he was discharged in Philadelphia, June 27th, 1865. He will be buried in West Pike today.
Originally published in the Potter Enterprise, Coudersport, on July 19, 1899.