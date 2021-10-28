The Santa Claus Lane Parade is a highlight of the holiday season, attracting people of all ages to downtown Olean, N.Y. The parade will be held on Friday, Nov. 26, with a new start time of 6:30 p.m. The Santa Claus Lane committee is seeking floats, musical units and historical/public vehicles.
The parade will begin at Delaware Avenue and North Union Street, and proceed south on North Union. Santa and Mrs. Claus will have their traditional countdown of the lights coming on at the intersection of State and Union.
To participate in the parade, print and complete an application found at www.oleanny.com or call the Chamber office by Nov. 25. Parade trophies will be presented in eight categories.
To participate in the parade, a float or unit must be decorated in holiday fashion but cannot contain a Santa or Mrs. Claus. Floats must be 13 feet tall or smaller and no candy or other items may be thrown from the float.
Small children must be accompanied by an adult and scoopers must accompany all animal entries. A safety committee will review all floats before they enter the parade route.
For more information, call 716-372-4433 or email santa@oleanny.com.