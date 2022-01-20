With the holidays over and spring still far away, February can feel like a bleak month.

However, a new event in Olean promises to infuse some fun into the beginning of the month. The first Frosty Fest, set for Saturday, Feb. 5, in War Veterans Park, will feature activities for all ages including snow bocce, curling, the city’s largest pancake breakfast, snow disc golf, snow cornhole and even a squirrel plunge.

Similar to the Jingle Bell Jubilee, the Frosty Fest was suggested to GOACC via a member of the community – Maureen Young with Catt-Allegany BOCES.

Courtesy of the Twin Tiers Disc Golf Association and GOACC, snow disc golf is coming to War Veterans Park. This event includes a flying disc in which players throw at a target (rules similar to golf). One big tip — pay extra attention to where your disc lands. There are two options for golf: single player, $10/round and a bowl of chili; family foursome – $30 for golf and chili.

Courtesy of Intandem and GOACC, cornhole is coming to War Veterans Park. The fee for a two-person team is $40 including a bowl of chili for each and two beer tokens (21 years and older). The cornhole tourney is a single elimination format with best of three games and max of 32 teams.

Single elimination snow bocce is also coming to War Veterans Park this winter courtesy of Howard Hanna Professionals and GOACC. Fee for a two-person team is $40, including a cup of chili for each and two beer tokens.

There is also the cornhole/bocce combo. The team of two can compete in both the bocce and cornhole tourneys for a total of $65/pair which includes a bowl of chili and also receive three beer tokens.

Other activities are being planned but not fully confirmed include an outdoor curling tournament on synthetic lanes. The City’s Largest Pancake Breakfast is also on the schedule with Olean Mayor William Aiello signed up to flip the cakes.

GOACC is hoping to line up Beat City Music Shop and hold a squirrel plunge where competitors create a sled out of cardboard and slide like a squirrel down a hill at the park.

For registration information, visit https://shop.oleanny.com/collections/frosty-fest. For questions or to sign up to volunteer, call 716-372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.