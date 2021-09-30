Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated Chamber Week Sept. 19 to 25 and on Sept. 20, presented the Volunteer of the Year Award.
The award goes to a volunteer who has shown extraordinary involvement in the Chamber and who supports the chamber to its fullest. This person, selected by the GOACC staff, must be a volunteer for the entire fiscal year, must be active on one or more committees and must be a member of the Chamber of Commerce.
“Each year, we keep the volunteer of the year a secret until the reception. However, this year, we announced in the volunteer invites that GOACC staff posthumously named Eric Garvin our volunteer of the year 2021. Although he volunteered for the Olean Rotary Club, the United Way, the Olean City School District School Board, the YMCA basketball and Little League, staff believed that Eric’s heart was in his service to Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC CEO.
Eric Garvin was recognized posthumously at the Chamber’s Volunteer Reception at Napoli Pizza in Olean during Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Week on Monday, Sept. 20.